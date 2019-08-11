|
Homer J. Kershner, of Wyomissing Hills, went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 92.
Born in Shoemakersville, Homer was a son of the late Jefferson M. and Eva (Hassler) Kershner. While still a student in high school, Homer enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and served on the USS Belleau Wood and in the Philippines. He was awarded the American Theater
Campaign Ribbon, the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and the Honorable Service Lapel Button. After serving his country, he returned to graduate with his Perry High School Class of 1946.
Homer was Realtor broker/owner of Kershner Real
Estate, initially located on North 9th Street in Reading, and then on Shillington Road, Sinking Spring. Subsequently, he became an associate broker with Re/Max of Reading and later with Berkshire Hathaway. Homer was also a Pa. state certified residential appraiser until 2015. Prior to his
retirement in 2016, the National Association of Realtors awarded him the designation of Realtor Emeritus for 50 years in the real estate profession.
As a former member of St. John's Reformed Church, Sinking Spring, Homer served on the church consistory as a deacon and elder. Most recently, he was an active member of West Lawn United Methodist Church.
Homer was an active member of the Lions Club for 46 years, past president of Wernersville Lions Club and an LCIF Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also a charter member of the Hamburg American Legion and the Veterans of
Foreign Wars. For 30 years, Homer and his wife, Joyce, served as volunteers for Meals On Wheels, and also gave of their time at the Wilson Area Food Pantry. Homer enjoyed time with family, as well as golf and travel.
He was the loving husband of Joyce D. (Koch) Kershner, for 58 years. In addition to his wife, Homer is survived by his two sons, Daryl, husband of Sharon Kershner, and Craig, husband of Jennifer Kershner; six grandchildren: Timothy, Jonathan, Christopher, Seth, Aliyah and Joseph; and a great-grandson, Stephen.
Homer was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Kershner.
A celebration of Homer's life will be held Wednesday,
August 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at West Lawn United
Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., West Lawn. A
viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will be private.
The family would like to thank Cathy, Dave, Guy and the entire Bayada Hospice team, as well as the Topton
Lutheran Home nursing staff, for the compassion and care they gave Homer during his end of life journey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Homer's honor may be made to the West Lawn United Methodist Church
Memorial Fund at the address above.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.