Horace B. "Sonny" Stewart, 90, of

Reading, passed into the loving arms of

Jesus on June 19, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation of West

Reading.

The family would like to thank the staff of Spruce Manor for their loving care and compassion during the 15 months he resided there.

Born in Reading on April 6, 1929, he was the only son of the late Horace E. Stewart and Mary (Byler) Stewart.

Sonny's lifelong passion was music. He was a

professional piano tuner and a proud member of the Piano Technicians Guild for over 60 years. He was also a

professional drummer, playing in many of the local bands in the late 1940s and 1950s. The Cad-a-lacs, The Empallos and The Kingsmen to name just a few. One of Sonny's fondest memories was appearing with the Kingsmen on Dick Clark's American Bandstand in 1958. He always felt honored to have played with Barry Petri, Saxie

Shollenberger, Frankie Scott and many others from that time. He was recently inducted into the Berks County Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His favorite musical era and style was 1940s Swing. He would kiddingly say, "There wasn't a good song written

after 1949!" (He did, however, like one Beatles song, "Let It Be!"). Sonny was the "Ace Drummer Man" of Reading in the 40s and 50s. He won the local Gene Krupa Swing

Drumming Contest in 1947. He was invited to compete for the National title in NYC but had no way to get there. His car broke down!

His drumming style was influenced greatly by Gene Krupa, whom he emulated. People would travel from all over to hear his drum solos on "Drum Boogie" and "Sing, Sing, Sing." He had black lights and smoke bombs long

before they became popular. He was years ahead of his time as a showman and entertainer.

As he aged, he loved entertaining for friends and at his church, where he played piano and was accompanied by his late wife, Helga, on vocals. He loved Helga more than life

itself and missed her terribly when she passed a few years ago.

Sonny was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.

He will be missed greatly by his family and friends for his unique sense of humor and his love of life.

His favorite quote was, "Live simply, Laugh often and Love much." Sonny Stewart did just that.

He is survived by three sons: Craig L. (Connie) Stewart, Scott A. (Jennifer) Stewart and Todd E. (Wendy) Stewart; four grandchildren: Chad T. (Michelle) Stewart, Samantha Jean Stewart, Todd Eric Stewart and Ever Charlotte

Stewart; and two great-grandchildren, Paige Alexis Stewart and Keegan Layne Stewart.

Services are private at the family's request. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



