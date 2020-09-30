1/2
Howard A. VanPelt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard A. VanPelt Howard A. VanPelt, Sr., 94, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:54 am at the Mifflin Center. He was the loving husband of the late June (Pelker) VanPelt who passed away November 23, 2013. Born in Laureldale, Mr. VanPelt was the son of the late Banks and Stella (Hinkle) VanPelt. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a laborer at Baldwin Hardware for 9 years, retiring in 1990. Mr. VanPelt is survived by his son Howard VanPelt, Jr., husband of Ella (DeGreen) VanPelt of Gibraltar; his grandson Steven H. VanPelt, husband of Melinda (Schwarz) VanPelt of Mohnton and his great grandchildren Steven C. and Madison VanPelt. He is also survived by his sister Ethel Fix. Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home Wednesday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved