Howard A. VanPelt Howard A. VanPelt, Sr., 94, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:54 am at the Mifflin Center. He was the loving husband of the late June (Pelker) VanPelt who passed away November 23, 2013. Born in Laureldale, Mr. VanPelt was the son of the late Banks and Stella (Hinkle) VanPelt. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a laborer at Baldwin Hardware for 9 years, retiring in 1990. Mr. VanPelt is survived by his son Howard VanPelt, Jr., husband of Ella (DeGreen) VanPelt of Gibraltar; his grandson Steven H. VanPelt, husband of Melinda (Schwarz) VanPelt of Mohnton and his great grandchildren Steven C. and Madison VanPelt. He is also survived by his sister Ethel Fix. Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home Wednesday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com