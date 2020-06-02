Howard F. Weist
Howard F. Weist Howard F. Weist, 95, resident of Heritage of Green Hills, passed away of natural causes on May 29, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Christ and Elsie (Jungman) Weist. He was a graduate of West Reading High School and attended Polytech Institute. Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. He was employed by Textile Machine Works as a tool and dye maker. Later, Howard worked at Western Electric/AT&T for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Howard loved to swim, play golf and spend time with his family across the U.S. Howard is survived by two children, Kenneth (Marie), Medford, OR and Karen Weist, Reading; four step-children: Cynthia (Robert) Garrett, Reading, Donna, widow of Carroll Locke, TX, Deborah, widow of David Fromm, Pricetown and JoAnn (William) Keffer, ND; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean (Fleming) Weist in 1987 and one granddaughter. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
