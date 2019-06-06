Howard Norman Griffith, 102, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Marion H. (Smith) Griffith, who passed away February, 1988.

Born in Gibraltar, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard and Sallie (Messner) Griffith.

Howard had been employed by CNA Insurance Co. for 31 years, retiring in 1982 as a property underwriting

specialist. He was the recipient of CNA's Care Award and also a recipient of an award from the Mast and Moyer

Insurance Agency making him their underwriter of the year in 1980.

Howard was a member of St. John's United Church,

Gibraltar and an Army Veteran of WWII, having served with the 7th Armored Division in the European Theatre.

Howard is survived by one nephew, William R. Griffith, Calif.; and is pre-deceased by brother, Roland; and sisters, Hilda and Lottie.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery Gibraltar, Birdsboro. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



