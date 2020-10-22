Howard J. Esterly Howard J. Esterly, 80, of Wyomissing, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:45 pm in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Rosemary A. (Kelly) Esterly. Born in West Lawn, Mr. Esterly was the son of the late Howard S. and Leona (Staab) Esterly. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and served in the UniFresh ted States Army. Mr. Esterly was employed at Crompton & Knolls and from 1977 to his retirement in 2010 was owner of Esterly Concrete Company in West Reading. He enjoyed sailing, golfing and was a member of Golden Oaks Golf Club. In addition to his wife, Mr. Esterly is survived by his children Colene M. Kuzmission, husband of Andrew Kuzmission of Massachusetts; John P. “Jay” Esterly, husband of Michelle Esterly of Wernersville; Brian J. Esterly, husband of Kimberly Esterly of West Lawn and his grandchildren A.J., Jason, McKenna and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Kleeman, wife of the late Robert Kleeman of Sinking Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church 2810 St. Alban’s Drive, Sinking Spring, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Guency Isaac, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608 in memory of Mr. Howard J. Esterly. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com