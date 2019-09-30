|
Howard R. Moyer, 77, of McKeansburg, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at
Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg
Campus, Bethlehem.
Born in Oley, Pa., on June 23, 1942, he was a son of the late Russell and Mary Moyer.
He shared 24 years of marriage with his loving wife, Susan M. (Wytovich) Moyer, who survives him.
Howard was a graduate of Oley High School.
He was formerly employed at Boyertown Casket Co., ESF Electrospace Fabrication, Topton and Cabela's.
An avid outdoorsman, a day afield with Howard was
always an adventure. It didn't matter whether it was
hunting, fishing, picking wild things to eat or four-leaf clovers, Howard always was in awe of nature. He may have slowed down in his later years, but that never dampened his love of the outdoors and sharing it with others,
especially children. The day before he passed away he had his truck packed for another adventure, this one in Canada. Along with the adventures there were the stories that he came back with and shared with anyone who would listen. I wish we could just ask him one more time about his last trip to hunt for moose and the lynx that chased a hare
under his guide's seat.
Howard was a member of the NRA, New Berlin Hunting Camp - Center County, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Pikeville Gun Club. He also
belonged to the New Ringgold Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his stepmother, Relda; and his daughter, Heather.
In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by his son, Eric, his wife, Tabby, Mahanoy City; stepchildren: Kim, Cindy, Wanda, Melissa and Thomas; grandchildren: Jenny, Jason, Jackie, Joey, Dixie, Desi, Sammy, Grace,
Emma and Calvin; great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ed; sisters-in-law, Karen and Nancy; and nieces and
nephews.
