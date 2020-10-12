Howard Schittler Howard Schittler, 84, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully on Friday October 9 in Franciscan Hospital, Lafayette, IN. He was born April 29, 1936 in Oley, to Howard and Ada Krick Schittler. He retired from Exide Battery in Reading after over 35 years of employment. He was a member of the Alsace Fire Company Social Quarters and Blandon Fire Company Social Quarters. Howard also was an avid deer and bear hunter. He is survived by his daughter Pat Eckel and husband Bruce of Crawfordsville, IN; Sister Dolores Chubb of Fleetwood; and Robert Moatz, whom he thought of as a son, and wife Tika of Shoemakersville. Cremation was chosen and a family graveside memorial will take place at a later date at the Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.huntandson.com