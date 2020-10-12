1/
Howard Schittler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Schittler Howard Schittler, 84, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully on Friday October 9 in Franciscan Hospital, Lafayette, IN. He was born April 29, 1936 in Oley, to Howard and Ada Krick Schittler. He retired from Exide Battery in Reading after over 35 years of employment. He was a member of the Alsace Fire Company Social Quarters and Blandon Fire Company Social Quarters. Howard also was an avid deer and bear hunter. He is survived by his daughter Pat Eckel and husband Bruce of Crawfordsville, IN; Sister Dolores Chubb of Fleetwood; and Robert Moatz, whom he thought of as a son, and wife Tika of Shoemakersville. Cremation was chosen and a family graveside memorial will take place at a later date at the Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.huntandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved