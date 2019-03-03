Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Stark.

Howard Norbert Stark, of Kutztown, Pa., died February 19, 2019, at Lehigh Valley

Hospital.

Howard was born in Johnstown, Pa., on November 14, 1935, to Howard and Adelaide (Marshall) Stark. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, he attended Dickinson Law School in Carlisle. Howard moved to the eastern part of the state to work in the legal department at Caloric, in Topton, Pa., and then launched a distinguished career as a trial

attorney with an office at 6th and Hamilton Streets in

Allentown.

Howard was an Eagle Scout who never outgrew his love of adventure, hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, leading whitewater rafting trips and working as a ski instructor at Big Boulder in the Poconos, Waterville Valley in New Hampshire and Snowbird in Utah. He was among the first visitors to Tibet when the country was opened up to tourists in 1985, a memorable trip that

included a hike 20,000 feet up the Tibetan side of Mt. Everest. He summited Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzinia twice, even learning Swahili so he could lead the trek the second time around.

Howard was married for 30 years to the writer Sharon Sheehe Stark, with whom he had two children, Julie and Howard Joseph (Tim). For all of his accomplishments

Howard was a humble man who cared for his family and

always found time to listen. He will be deeply missed by

everyone who knew him.

Howard is survived by his former wife, Sharon; son,

Howard; daughter, Julie; grandson, Zach; and grand-daughters, Gwendolyn and Charlotte.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Howard's name to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.



