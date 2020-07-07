1/
Hubert Nuding
Hubert E. Nuding, 88, of Lower Alsace Twp, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at The Manor at Market Square. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Grant) Nuding, who passed away September 26, 2015. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Antionette O. (Paquette) Nuding and was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Hubert worked as an insurance underwriter for 38 years until his retirement. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Hubert was a member of the Tin Can Sailors Association of Massachusetts, enjoyed golfing, and loved his dog Sparky. He is survived by his son Mark H. husband of Donna, Mt. Penn; three daughters Tama L. wife of Daniel Stueber, Reading; Mary Beth wife of Scott Goodman, Reading; and Anne K. wife of Randall Reed, Lower Alsace Twp.; nine grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Macy, Jonathan, Molly, Nicole, Casey, Christopher and Steven; and five great grandchildren, whom he adored very much. Services and interment will be private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
