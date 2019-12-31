|
Hudson Oliver Knoll, 9 months, of Mohnton, passed away December 28, 2019 at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Born March 11, 2019 at Reading Hospital, he was the son of Eric and Michelle (Hoover) Knoll. Hudson was a happy and loving little boy with a wonderful smile, sparkling blue eyes and a tuft of yellow hair. In addition to his loving parents, Hudson is also survived by his maternal grandfather – Jon Hoover, Lincoln University, PA, his paternal grandparents – Cheryl (Barry) Knoll, Wernersville, Lee Knoll, Jr., West Lawn, his maternal great grandmother – Marvis (Sterrett) Hoover, Franklin, PA, his paternal great grandparents – Gene Oliver and Shirley (Briedegam) Barry, Shartlesville, his aunts and uncles – Adam Hoover & Victoria Dorsey (his Godparents), Amber Resuta fiancée of Nathan Holod, Lee Knoll, III, Alexa Knoll, Sophia Stone and several cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother – Debra (Parfitt) Hoover, his maternal great grandfather – Robert Hudson Hoover and his aunt Alexandria. Please join the family in celebrating Hudson’s life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, PA 19607. Rev. Megan Huesgen will officiate. Family and friends will be received immediately following service in Fellowship Hall. The wearing of BRIGHT colors is encouraged. Please remember Hudson by making contributions to the “Hudson Memorial” c/o Immanuel UCC at the above address. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Knoll family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020