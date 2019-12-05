|
|
I. Leon Kaplan, born October 7, 1919, died on December 5, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 100th birthday in Florida, surrounded by his multi generational family and many admirers. Leon was born and raised in Philadelphia to parents who had emigrated from Eastern Europe at the beginning of the century. He attended Temple University after serving in the Army during WWII, and then began a career as an accountant. By the mid 1960’s, he had become the President of Textile Chemical Company, currently Brenntag Northeast, Inc. of Leesport, Pennsylvania. He retired in 1990, and spent most of his retirement years in Boca Raton, Florida, with his wife, May. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, reading, and socializing with his many friends and family. Leon is survived by his children, Naomi Kaplan Lokoff (Mark Rothschild), Richard Blutstein (Katherine Baker), Wendy Blutstein (Todd Sagin), Laura Blutstein (Charles Duncan), and grandchildren Rudyard, Dallas, Aaron, Alana, Rivkah, Amy, Jacob, and Samuel, as well as by five great-children. Leon is predeceased by his children Steven Kaplan and Dale Kaplan, his grandson Benjamin, and by his wives Ruth Cohen Kaplan and May Blutstein Kaplan. Graveside services are private. Donations can be made to Reform Congregation Oheb Shalom of Wyomissing, PA https://ohebsholom.org , the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org , or the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA https://www.efepa.org. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019