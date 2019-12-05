Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for I. Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

I. Leon Kaplan


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
I. Leon Kaplan Obituary
I. Leon Kaplan, born October 7, 1919, died on December 5, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 100th birthday in Florida, surrounded by his multi generational family and many admirers. Leon was born and raised in Philadelphia to parents who had emigrated from Eastern Europe at the beginning of the century. He attended Temple University after serving in the Army during WWII, and then began a career as an accountant. By the mid 1960’s, he had become the President of Textile Chemical Company, currently Brenntag Northeast, Inc. of Leesport, Pennsylvania. He retired in 1990, and spent most of his retirement years in Boca Raton, Florida, with his wife, May. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, reading, and socializing with his many friends and family. Leon is survived by his children, Naomi Kaplan Lokoff (Mark Rothschild), Richard Blutstein (Katherine Baker), Wendy Blutstein (Todd Sagin), Laura Blutstein (Charles Duncan), and grandchildren Rudyard, Dallas, Aaron, Alana, Rivkah, Amy, Jacob, and Samuel, as well as by five great-children. Leon is predeceased by his children Steven Kaplan and Dale Kaplan, his grandson Benjamin, and by his wives Ruth Cohen Kaplan and May Blutstein Kaplan. Graveside services are private. Donations can be made to Reform Congregation Oheb Shalom of Wyomissing, PA https://ohebsholom.org , the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org , or the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA https://www.efepa.org. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of I.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -