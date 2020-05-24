Ian Gerhart
Ian Allen Gerhart, 29 of Lower Alsace Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Myerstown, PA. Born June 1, 1990 in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of David A. Gerhart and the late Jennifer (Gettle) Gerhart. He was survived by his father, David A. Gerhart of Lower Alsace Twp., Berks Co., PA and his paternal grandmother, Mary K. the widow of Jacob L. Gerhart of Myerstown, PA. Services will be held at a later date. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
