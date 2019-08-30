Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
1040 Chestnut Tree Road
Honey Brook, PA
View Map
Ian Macomber


1980 - 2019
Ian Macomber Obituary

Ian S. Macomber, 39, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 3:20 a.m. in his residence.

He was the husband of Tara K. (Klementisz) Macomber. Born in West

Chester, Ian was the son of John F. and

Sarah A. (Gains) Macomber. He was a 1998 graduate of Downingtown High School and was previously employed by SEI Investments in Oaks, Pa., in technology.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ian is survived by his children: Skylar P. Macomber, of Oley; Leah K. Macomber, of Oley; and twin sons, Addison R. and Riley J. Macomber, of Oley. He is also survived by his brothers, Andrew J. Macomber, husband of Maritsa Macomber of McAllen, Texas; and Christopher M. Macomber, of Malvern.

Memorial Service will be held in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1040 Chestnut Tree Road, Honey Brook, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Kim Guiser will

officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in The Oaklands Cemetery, West Chester. The

family will receive relatives and friends in St. Mark's

Episcopal Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road,

Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019
