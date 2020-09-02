1/1
Ian Svoboda
Ian Svoboda Heaven gained an Angel on Friday, August 28, 2020. Ian Svoboda, age 31, a 2007 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and also graduated in 2017 from University of Phoenix with an Associates degree in Information and Technology, passed away at Desert Regional Memorial Hospital, Palm Springs, CA surrounded by his family. Ian is survived by his parents, Kathy (Skipper) Greth (wife of Jeffrey Greth) and his father Steve Svoboda (partner of Leo Czasynski), his grandparents with whom he resided, Dorothy and Skip Svoboda, his Gram, Joanne Skipper, daughter Sage Olivia Graver and his step brothers, Jason and Justin Greth and his Aunts and Uncles and cousins who loved him very much. Ian loved his puppy Griffin. He also loved listening to music, cooking, his family and making people happy. One thing Ian really liked was watching NFL and cheering for his team the Giants with his Pop-um. Services at the convenience of the family. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
