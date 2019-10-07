Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Ibelisse Cabrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ibelisse Cabrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ibelisse Cabrera Obituary
Ibelisse (Soto) Cabrera Ibelisse Cabrera, 57, of Muhlenberg, passed away October 6, 2019, in Genesis Berkshire Center, Exeter. She was the beloved wife of Angel C. Cabrera, with whom she celebrated 36 years of marriage. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Conrado Lopez and Anna Soto. Ibelisse was a graduate of Reading High School and Reading-Muhlenberg Vo-Tech, where she received her Cosmetology Certification. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church. Ibelisse was employed by Bell Tower, United Artist and On the Fringe. She enjoyed cooking, listening to Spanish music but most importantly, taking care of her family was her first priority. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Erika M. Cabrera, York; Alexander L. Cabrera, Sinking Spring; and Anthony L. Cabrera, Muhlenberg. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister; and grandson, Dylan Fiore. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ibelisse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now