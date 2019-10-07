|
Ibelisse (Soto) Cabrera Ibelisse Cabrera, 57, of Muhlenberg, passed away October 6, 2019, in Genesis Berkshire Center, Exeter. She was the beloved wife of Angel C. Cabrera, with whom she celebrated 36 years of marriage. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Conrado Lopez and Anna Soto. Ibelisse was a graduate of Reading High School and Reading-Muhlenberg Vo-Tech, where she received her Cosmetology Certification. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church. Ibelisse was employed by Bell Tower, United Artist and On the Fringe. She enjoyed cooking, listening to Spanish music but most importantly, taking care of her family was her first priority. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Erika M. Cabrera, York; Alexander L. Cabrera, Sinking Spring; and Anthony L. Cabrera, Muhlenberg. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister; and grandson, Dylan Fiore. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019