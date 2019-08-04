Home

John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Ida Joyce Aichholz


1935 - 2019
Ida Joyce Aichholz Obituary

Ida Joyce Aichholz, 83, of Bernville, passed away Friday, August 2nd at Advent Medical Center in DeLand, Florida.

Joyce was born Norristown on October 22, 1935. She was the widow of Joseph M. Aichholz Jr., who died this past January. They owned and operated Blue Marsh Ski Area for many years.

Full obituary and service details will be in Tuesday's Reading Eagle and on our website. Joyce will be buried with her husband, Joe, at Indiantown Gap National

Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
