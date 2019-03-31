Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida (Trostle) Klaassen.

Ida R. Klaassen, 93, of Mohnton, passed away Thurs., March 28, 2019, at Zerbe

Sisters Nursing Center in Narvon.

Born in Spring Twp., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Mamie (Remp) Trostle. She was the wife of 55 years to Peter Klaassen until his passing in 2005.

As young women did during World War II, Ida took a role in the workplace and served as a spot welder at Reading Hardware. She was always strong and resilient. Ida's

greatest love was raising her family. She was an

outstanding cook and she loved feeding people. Her grandchildren often visited, seeking leftovers in the refrigerator. She loved being a grandmother and had a special

relationship with each of her grandchildren. Ida was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Bowmansville.

She is survived by four sons: Michael P. Klaassen, of Mohnton; Larry J. Klaassen, of Bowmansville; Bruce A. Klaassen (Jackie), of New Holland; and Chris L. Klaassen (Glenda), of Ephrata; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and her brother, Harold R. Trostle.

She was predeceased by her sister, Fern R. Zieber; and

infant brother, Charlie Trostle.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's UCC Church, 133 Church St.,

Bowmansville, PA 17507. Ida's family will receive friends and relatives from 10-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment is private at Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice &

Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation

Centre Inc., of Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com



