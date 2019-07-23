Ida B. (Hewitson) Rader, "Nicky," 94, passed into eternal life on July 19, 2019, with her son by her side.

Born on February 14, 1925, in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, Great Britain, Ida was a daughter of the late Arthur and Minnie Hewitson, and wife of the late M. David Rader. Ida was a World War II war bride and emigrated to the United States in 1946. Dave and Ida shared 46 years of marriage until Dave's passing in 1992.

After many years of caring for her family and her home, Ida went to work for Hallmark with her daughter, Susan, from 1994 to 2012. She enjoyed getting to know the many customers and employees of the stores in which she worked stocking greeting cards. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved animals, children, and spending time with her family. Ida held her Welsh heritage close at heart, talked fondly of her large extended family "across the pond" and never turned down a cup of tea!

Surviving are her son, Barry D. Rader, of Womelsdorf; daughter, Susan B. Rader Cole, of Lehighton; 3 granddaughters: Kathy L. Reedy (John), Jefferson Twp., Kelly N. Arnold (Alexander), Wernersville, and Britney G. Cole, Washington, North Carolina; 3 siblings: Mabel Gibbons, Barbara Svendsen, Terry Hewitson; and many nieces and nephews, all of South Wales, Canada, and Australia. There are also 9 great-grandchildren: Emily, John, Anna, and Caroline Reedy, and Abigail, Gabriel, Benjamin, Samuel, and Luke Arnold.

She was predeceased by her husband, David; her daughter-in-law, Deborah J. Rader; 4 sisters, Margaret, Dorothy, Myral, and Emela; cherished grandson, Robert D. Cole.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Laureldale Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

