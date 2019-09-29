Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Ignatz Schwab Jr.


1935 - 2019
Ignatz Schwab Jr. Obituary

Ignatz P. "Iggy" Schwab Jr., 84, of

Ruscombmanor Twp., passed away

Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, in

ManorCare in Laureldale.

Iggy was married to Gloria E. (Werner) Schwab. Iggy and Gloria were married on

July 16, 1960, and celebrated fifty-nine loving years of

marriage. Born in Evansville, he was the son of the late Ignatz P. Schwab Sr. and Elizabeth (Spanitz) Schwab.

Iggy served his country in the U. S. Army. Iggy grew up as a farmer on his family's farm in Centerport. Iggy was

formerly employed by Textile Machine Works/Rockwell International/Arrow International for thirty-seven years. He worked part time for Sears and Brown's Feed Mill in Fleetwood.

He was an exceptionally fast runner. He really enjoyed sports attending Reading Royals and Reading Philles games and was a huge Philadelphia Eagles and Philles fan. In

earlier years Iggy enjoyed attending the Reading

Fairgrounds races with his family. Iggy had a great sense of humor joking with everyone. He was known as the class clown. His family was very important to Iggy; he was

devoted to his family and loved them very much.

Surviving along with his loving wife, Gloria, are two

children, Lisa Knouse and husband, Craig Knouse, of

Blandon; and David Schwab and wife, Cathy A.

(Himmelberger) Schwab, of Fleetwood. There are three grandchildren: Tamara DeStasio and husband, William DeStasio, of Lacey, Washington; Cory Knouse, of Blandon; and Derek Schwab, of Fleetwood. There are two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Charlie DeStasio.

Iggy is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Fayewicz.

A Prayer Service will be held Thursday, October 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Reverend Robert T. Finlan

officiating. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday evening, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow the prayer service in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to dav.org, or

Disabled American Veterans, P. O. Box 13103, Reading, PA 19612.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
