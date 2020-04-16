|
Ilse Apprich Hemmerich, also known as “Ilse Mouse,” 94, of Lititz, transitioned on Monday, April 13, 2020 into the land of no more worries, warm sunny beaches, and abundant shopping malls. Born and raised in Wyomissing, she was the daughter of the late R. Nicholas and Ellen (Beyer) Apprich. She married Erich O. Hemmerich in 1946 and spent most of her married life in Blainsport, PA. Ilse graduated in 1943 from Wyomissing High School and went on to work at Carl A. Spatz Field in Reading, PA as a secretary in the Special Services Department. In 1948, she became a world-renowned foot model for full-fashion hosiery manufactured by Hemmerich Industries. Ilse loved spending time in her flower gardens, doing needlepoint, completing NY Times crossword puzzles, and going to the theater. She reigned supreme in entertaining and will always be remembered for her special brownie recipe. She spent many years volunteering in the gift shops at Ephrata Community Hospital and Lancaster General Health and always came home with bags of goodies for friends and family. Ilse is survived by her children, Peter Hemmerich, Ephrata, PA; Erica Melanio, Wernersville, PA; Nick Hemmerich, Reinholds, PA; and Helene Williams, Lititz, PA. She was an incredibly loving Grandma to six grandchildren and Gigi to three great-grandchildren, who she adored spending time and vacationing with in Ocean City, NJ. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Jacob, Ellen Brumbach, and Luise Leinbach— together with Ilse known as “The Apprich Girls”—and she missed them tremendously. A private graveside memorial will take place with immediate family members only, with an extended celebration for friends and family to be planned when larger gatherings are again possible. Ilse requests that happy memories, merrymaking, and dancing abound in her remembrance. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020