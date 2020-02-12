Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilse Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilse M. Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilse M. Henry Obituary
Ilse M. Henry, 85, formerly of Schuylkill Haven and Shoemakersville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Berks Heim. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Katherina (Scholl) Schnellbach. She worked as a cook for Berks Heim. Ilse enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. Ilse is survived by her children: Roy F. McDonald, and his wife Lee, Blandon; Diana M. (McDonald), widow of Dennis Hemmig, Bernville; Frank R. Henry, and his fiance Cynthia McCarthy, Schuylkill Haven; and Michael T. Henry, and his wife Jami, Bern Twp.; six grandchildren: John and James McDonald; Carl Moyer; Amanda Miley; and Taylor and Payton Henry; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Reinhold, Alfred, Richard, Werner, and Lotte. Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 am. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -