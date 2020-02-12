|
Ilse M. Henry, 85, formerly of Schuylkill Haven and Shoemakersville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Berks Heim. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Katherina (Scholl) Schnellbach. She worked as a cook for Berks Heim. Ilse enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. Ilse is survived by her children: Roy F. McDonald, and his wife Lee, Blandon; Diana M. (McDonald), widow of Dennis Hemmig, Bernville; Frank R. Henry, and his fiance Cynthia McCarthy, Schuylkill Haven; and Michael T. Henry, and his wife Jami, Bern Twp.; six grandchildren: John and James McDonald; Carl Moyer; Amanda Miley; and Taylor and Payton Henry; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Reinhold, Alfred, Richard, Werner, and Lotte. Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 am. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020