Imogene M. Miller, 80, of South Heidelberg Twp., passed away on February 10, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Clinton S. Miller, Sr. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage. Born in Milwaukee, WI she was the daughter of the late John and Mabel Riedl. Imogene was employed as a seamstress for Astor Knitting Mills for 25 years. She last worked for Phillips-Van Heusen, retiring in 2008. She was predeceased by her granddaughter: Jennifer M. Wilinswky. Survivors include her children: Ruth E. Keppley of Exeter Twp., Rose M. Miller at home, Skip Miller at home, and Robin L. Porr of Laureldale. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9-10:00AM. The interment will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020