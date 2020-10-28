Ineke VanWerkhoven Our beloved mother, and friend to so many, Ineke VanWerkhoven, 91, passed away October 3, 2020. She was a professional watercolor artist, a member of the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, and the Berks Art Alliance. She is well known in Berks County and beyond for her vibrant watercolors. Surviving are her children: Miriam VanWerkhoven of Philadelphia; Philip VanWerkhoven of Frederick, Maryland; and Christine Sleppy of Reading; as well as her grandchildren: Cory, Derek, Katrina and Colin. A “Celebration of life” for Ineke will be held in the future once the current heath crisis is resolved. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Doctors Without Borders
or Amnesty International. For a complete obituary, please see www.stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com