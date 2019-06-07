Inez A. "Peggy" Morris, 91, of Shillington, passed away June 4, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of the late Granvil P. Morris.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Martin L. and Katie (Harber) Spraut.

Peggy was employed by Stricklers Deli as a deli clerk and Acme Markets as a cashier.

She was a parishioner of Peace Lutheran Church,

Reading.

Peggy enjoyed playing Bingo. She also enjoyed meeting and greeting all guests and customers during her time at the Shillington Farmers Market.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Futej,

Womelsdorf, and Jean, wife of Donald Hoster. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Brian Skipper, Shawn Skipper and Tanya Futej-Hoffa, Christopher Hoster and Jonathan Essig; seven great-grandchildren: Samantha, Madison, Gabriele, Jared, Logan, Katelyn, Anthony; two sons-in-law, Barry Skipper and Kurt Essig; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was predeceased by her two children, Phylis

Skipper and Joan Essig; grandson, Michael Futej;

son-in-law, Theodore Futej; and eight siblings.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at

Heidelberg Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



