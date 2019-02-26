Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ione (Livinghouse) Wenrich.

Ione (Livinghouse) Wenrich of Robesonia and Wernersville, Pa., passed away on

Sunday, February 24, 2019, the day before her 91st birthday. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. Livinghouse and Mable I. Stoudt of Robesonia, Pa. She was living with her daughter, Ione Wenrich Laffey, in Wildwood Crest, N.J.

Ione was married for 62 years to the late Richard C.

Wenrich. She was a graduate of Robesonia High School and the McCann School of Business in Reading, Pa. She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority and a member of United Church of Christ in Wernersville.

She is survived by her son's family, John R. Wenrich, Ph.D., of Mooresville, N.C., and his wife, Cynthia, and their children, John Jr. and Ehren Jaleel-Wenrich, of New York City, and Shara and Chip Beatty, and sons Bruton and Bentley, of Dallas, N.C.; and her daughter's family, Ione Wenrich Laffey, of Wildwood Crest, N.J., and her children, Megan and Ryan Franks, of Medford, N.J., and son, Jack and Billy Laffey IV, of Wildwood, N.J.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

While the family accepts flowers, please feel free, instead, to make a donation to a in Ione's name. Online condolences may be made at

