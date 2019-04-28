Ira Francis Weigley, of Wernersville, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, at

Reading Hospital, at the age of 92.

Ira was born on April 11, 1927, in Reading. He graduated from Reading High School and served in the U. S. Navy. Ira earned

degrees from Drexel University and Stevens Institute of Technology and spent his career with Carpenter Technology in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as a chemical engineer and production manager.

Ira was preceded in death by his second wife, Ellen.

He is survived by his three sons: Peter (Peggy), Jim (Jane) and Tom; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

The family requests no flowers. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ira to the Reading Hospital Foundation at P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA, 19612, or at https://reading.towerhealth.org/foundation/donate-now/.

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of arrangements.


