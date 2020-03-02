|
Irene F. Auman, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, March 1, at her residence. Irene was born in Reading, on September 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Marguerite L. (Wadlinger) and Leroy F. Fick. She was the widow of Arthur C. Auman. Mr. Auman died October 18, 2000. Irene worked as a packer at Bachman’s Pretzels from 1965 until her retirement in 2004. Previously, she worked at Quinlin’s Pretzels from 1952-1961. Irene is survived by a son, Keith A. Auman, of Exeter. Irene is also survived by two sisters, Rita Frymoyer, of Hamburg; Helen Hollenbach, of Reading; and a brother, Michael Fick, of Reading. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Alexis M. Auman, of West Lawn; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral procession will depart the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, March 5, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., in the Gethsemane Chapel of St. George, Laureldale. Friends may call Wednesday, March 4, from 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Entombment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020