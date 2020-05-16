Irene Crammer
1997 - 2020
Irene M. Crammer, 92, formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Leo L. Crammer, who passed away February 16, 1997. Born in Reading, Mrs. Crammer was the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Mary (Dipasquale) Guadagno. She was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church and was employed by Lee Sportswear in Reading for many years retiring December 1989. Mrs. Crammer is survived by her daughter Eileen M. Crammer-Ustaszewski of Reading; her grandsons Albert, Jr.; David; Andrew; Shaun and her great grandchildren Angelina; Alexander and Alyssa. She was preceded in death by her son Leo L. Crammer, Jr., January 16, 2019, her great grandson Joshua and her sisters Anna Mae Spolski, Teresa Wawrzonek, Marguerite Rathman, Catherine Wiczalkowski, Lucy Pavusich, Marie Crammer and Geraldine Weitzel. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Essig Commons Alzheimer’s Unit at Berks Heim for their compassion and wonderful care they provided. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish will officiate. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mrs. Irene M. Crammer. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
