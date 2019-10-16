|
Irene Good (Weber) Horst Irene Good Horst, 89, of Narvon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, following a brief illness. She was born on September 12, 1930, in Adamstown to the late Edwin and Fannie Weber. Irene was married to the late Robert R. Horst. She was the mother of Marge Smith (wife of Barry) and Shirley Wilbers (wife of Earl); and grandmother of Katrina Smith and Heidi Koch (wife of Derek). She was a member of Lyndon Mennonite Church. Irene had a passion and talent for writing, which began in her 20s while she was recuperating in a tuberculosis sanatorium. For over 30 years, she wrote a weekly column titled ‘Through My Kitchen Window’ for the Tri-County Record. The family wishes to thank Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for their kind, compassionate care. You became like family to us and we appreciate everything you’ve done. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, PA. The family visitation will begin at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019