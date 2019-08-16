|
Irene R. (Schlenker) Grim, 93, of
Kutztown, passed away peacefully on
Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Kutztown
Manor, Kutztown, where she was a guest for one week.
She was the widow of Paul S. Grim, who died August 19, 2012.
Born in Greenwich Township, she was the
daughter of the late Roy W. and Ruth M. (LeVan)
Schlenker. Irene was a longtime member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Grimville, where she served as a former council and church choir member and was past president and secretary of Lutheran Church Women (LCW). She was also a devoted member of the New Bethel Zion Cemetery Board, Grimville. Irene proudly served as Judge of
Elections for Greenwich Township for 35 years.
A talented homemaker and farm wife, Irene devoted her life to caring for her family, first as a wife and mother and then as our beloved "Gaga," a fiercely proud, independent and witty woman who served as an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved working with her hands and crafted special gifts for her family and friends over the years, many of which she sewed or crocheted. Irene took pride in
sewing flannel baby blankets and burp cloths -- hundreds of them -- which she donated to the Reading Hospital
Neonatal Unit. She also worked for a brief time for her
parents at the former Schlenker's ESSO Station in Krumsville, prior to her marriage to Paul (her beloved "Fred") in 1947.
Irene leaves behind a large and loving family, including her children: Richard P., husband of Linda M. (Sunday) Grim, Kutztown; Robert S., husband of Deborah E. (Youse) Grim, Kutztown; Betty L. (Grim), wife of Ron E. Imboden, Kempton; Jean M. (Grim), wife of Leroy C. Stoudt,
Fleetwood; and Sue E. (Grim), wife of Gary A. Kline,
Kutztown. Other survivors include grandchildren: Beth A. (Grim), wife of George L. Adam, Kate M. (Bower), wife of James F. Pizzelanti, Brad M. Bower, Aimee L. Grim,
companion of Jason L. Schaeffer, Megan R. (Grim), wife of John Kovacs, Jennifer S. (Lichtenwalner), wife of Nicholas Koinski, Sheila M. (Lichtenwalner), wife of Michael Sacks, Nichole E. L. (Groot), wife of Tony Miller, Timothy,
husband of Penny (Christman) Grim, and Todd, husband of Tiffany (Raimo) Grim; great-grandchildren: Dillon T. Grim, Elizabeth A. Gross, Finnegan J. and Evelyn R. Koinski, Isabella L., Dominick J., Lilia R., Giana I., and Lucas P. Pizzelanti, Eleanor M. and Avery L. Bower, Tanner C. and Easton S.C. Kovacs, Samuel L. Sacks; Aiden Miller, and Katelyn, Cody, Zackery, Alyssa and Kaylee Grim; Gaga's
feline buddies, Sunny and Thomasina, miss her dearly, also.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Irene's life will be held on Monday, August 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, with Vicar
Jeremiah T. Heydt officiating. Interment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Grimville. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick
Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the church.
The family requests contributions be made to New
Bethel Zion Cemetery, 4 Jay Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.