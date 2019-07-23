Irene M. (Schaeffer) Knabb, 97, of Reading, passed away July 19, 2019, at Berks Heim.

She was the widow of Willis C. Knabb. She was born on February 14, 1922, to Morris C. Schaeffer and Laura M. (Wert) Schaeffer.

Irene was raised on a small farm in Perry Township and graduated from Perry High School, Shoemakersville, as

salutatorian of her class. She and her parents moved to Hamburg after her graduation. She then obtained a job with American Casualty Insurance and retired from CNA, its successor company. Irene moved to Reading and following her retirement, volunteered in the St. Joseph's Hospital Gift Shop as a bookkeeper and helped assemble charts for the clinics.

Irene was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Reading. In her younger years she sang in the choir and served on the Church Council.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Milton H. Schaeffer and Ernest C. Schaeffer; sisters: Marie R. Schaeffer, Esther C. (Schaeffer) Hoffman and Evelyn G. (Schaeffer) Woerner.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 North Fifth St., Reading, PA 19601, followed by a graveside service, officiated by Douglas F. Didyoung, Sr. SALM. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

