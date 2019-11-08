|
|
Irene Price, 72, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away Thursday, November 7, at Phoebe Berks Village, Wernersville. Irene was born in Reading, on September 9, 1947, a daughter of the late Mary E. (Broad) and Reginald J. Lucia. She was the widow of Ernest W. Price. Irene graduated from Reading High School and had been employed by UGI and the BCIU. Irene is survived by a son, Evan W. Price. Irene is also survived by a brother, Anthony D., husband of Mary Ann Lucia; a granddaughter, Audrey Price; and a niece, Sabrina Rezzy. A memorial service will be held at Laureldale Cemetery Chapel, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading, on Monday November 11, at 1:00 p.m. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019