Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
The Stirling Mansion
1120 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
The Stirling Mansion
1120 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Roslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Roslin


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Roslin Obituary
Irene V. Roslin, of Reading, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, November 28, at Phoebe Berks Village Health Center. She was born September 10, 1927, in Elizabeth, N.J., daughter of the late Irene (McIntyre) and Thomas Long. She was the wife of the late John J. Roslin Jr. and is survived by two sons, Michael T. Roslin, of York; and John P. Roslin, of Sinking Spring. Irene was a graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College and retired as a teacher in the Reading School District with thirty years of service primarily as a math teacher at Reading High School. She is remembered as a dedicated teacher and loving mother, who loved and supported her children. She was a wonderful person. She loved to read and enjoyed solving puzzles. Over the years, she traveled widely with her husband and friends. She traveled to Russia, Europe, Iceland and Africa. She enjoyed bowling and volunteered at bowling outings for Threshold Inc. when her son John worked at their sheltered workshop. She will truly be missed by family and friends. A visitation with family will be held at The Stirling Mansion, 1120 Centre Ave., Reading, PA, on Friday, December 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Internment at Charles Evans Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA. 19604-1551, which is an organization helping special needs adults with disabilities. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -