Irene V. Roslin, of Reading, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, November 28, at Phoebe Berks Village Health Center. She was born September 10, 1927, in Elizabeth, N.J., daughter of the late Irene (McIntyre) and Thomas Long. She was the wife of the late John J. Roslin Jr. and is survived by two sons, Michael T. Roslin, of York; and John P. Roslin, of Sinking Spring. Irene was a graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College and retired as a teacher in the Reading School District with thirty years of service primarily as a math teacher at Reading High School. She is remembered as a dedicated teacher and loving mother, who loved and supported her children. She was a wonderful person. She loved to read and enjoyed solving puzzles. Over the years, she traveled widely with her husband and friends. She traveled to Russia, Europe, Iceland and Africa. She enjoyed bowling and volunteered at bowling outings for Threshold Inc. when her son John worked at their sheltered workshop. She will truly be missed by family and friends. A visitation with family will be held at The Stirling Mansion, 1120 Centre Ave., Reading, PA, on Friday, December 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Internment at Charles Evans Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA. 19604-1551, which is an organization helping special needs adults with disabilities. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019