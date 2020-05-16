Irene Elizabeth (Manbeck) Snyder, 99, of Wernersville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Snyder. Irene, a daughter Earl and Sallie (Miller) Manbeck, was born in Berks County on November 13, 1920. She is survived by her son, Jack Snyder, husband of Debra Rawlins; a sister, Pauline Himmelberger; and two granddaughters, Claire and Anna Snyder. With her first husband Leon Deck, killed in World War II, she had a son Sherwood, now deceased. She was a prize-winning graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, later attending the University of Delaware and West Chester University. She worked for many years as the nurse at Marshallton Elementary School near her home in Newark, Delaware. She was tireless and resolute in looking after the health needs of the school’s many underprivileged children, personally shepherding them to the Nemours/DuPont children’s hospital for specialized care. The star shooter on her high school basketball team in Bethel, PA, she could still sink her foul shots later in life. As the daughter of one of the “Singing Miller Sisters,” she joined and helped to manage the Phoebe chorus when she retired to Wernersville. An indefatigable museum-goer and art collector, she was responsible for Phoebe’s art committee, too. She loved to play bridge and pinochle; even in her last year she instinctively arranged her cards in suits and could add up two-digit columns of points in her head. Irene and Bob loved genealogical travel, where she could use her Pennsylvania Dutch to ask locals for information about their German ancestors. They also fulfilled the lifelong romantic ambition of visiting the Taj Mahal. Later she traveled on her own around China. Claire and Anna fondly remember Easter egg hunting in their grandparents’ riverside backyard amidst Irene’s glorious flower gardens, trying not to get too scratched in the raspberry thicket. Although not observant in later years, Irene remained a fan of Easter and church-going. Her heritage and early upbringing influenced by the Church of the Brethren stuck with her as a model of community spirit, service, and love. A private burial will be held in Salem Reformed Cemetery near Bethel. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.