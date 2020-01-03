|
Irene Tomaszewski, 101, died peacefully in her home of natural causes during the evening hours of December 31, 2019. Irene was the wife of the late Chester Tomaszewski, who preceded her in death in January 2009. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of Milton and Besse (Weber) Werner. Irene was employed by the Berkshire Knitting Mills, where she met her husband, Chester, and later by the Leininger Knitting Mills, in Mohnton. Irene loved and was loved by her family. She adored her grandchildren and would do everything in her power to make them happy. She was an avid sports fan, especially basketball. She cheered on her favorite teams right to the end. Irene is survived by her daughter, Marcia, wife of Samuel J. Talarico, Spring Township. Other survivors include her grandchildren: Todd, Ryan and Sean Talarico; and great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Codi and Nicole Talarico. A graveside service will be held for both Chester and Irene mid-summer at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions in memory of Irene Tomaszewski be made to Berks Encore Meals on Wheels, 40 N Ninth Street, Reading, PA 19601, and Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro PA 19508. Kopicki Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020