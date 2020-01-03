Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Tomaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Tomaszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Tomaszewski Obituary
Irene Tomaszewski, 101, died peacefully in her home of natural causes during the evening hours of December 31, 2019. Irene was the wife of the late Chester Tomaszewski, who preceded her in death in January 2009. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of Milton and Besse (Weber) Werner. Irene was employed by the Berkshire Knitting Mills, where she met her husband, Chester, and later by the Leininger Knitting Mills, in Mohnton. Irene loved and was loved by her family. She adored her grandchildren and would do everything in her power to make them happy. She was an avid sports fan, especially basketball. She cheered on her favorite teams right to the end. Irene is survived by her daughter, Marcia, wife of Samuel J. Talarico, Spring Township. Other survivors include her grandchildren: Todd, Ryan and Sean Talarico; and great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Codi and Nicole Talarico. A graveside service will be held for both Chester and Irene mid-summer at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions in memory of Irene Tomaszewski be made to Berks Encore Meals on Wheels, 40 N Ninth Street, Reading, PA 19601, and Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro PA 19508. Kopicki Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -