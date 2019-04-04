Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Jagielski) Wagner.

Irene J. (Jagielski) Wagner, 95, of West Lawn, passed away April 3, 2019, at

Columbia Cottage.

Her husband, Donald M. Wagner, died

December 9, 2002. They married on July 26, 1952.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Maryanna (Bartnicki) Jagielski.

She was a 1941 graduate of St. Peter's High School.

Irene was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading.

She was employed by Bell Telephone and later by Boscov's Department Store in the payroll department from 1963 until retiring in 2000.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin J., Wyomissing, and James M. (Arlene), Philadelphia; her brother, Edward

(Carol) Jagielski, Exeter; her sister-in-law, Marie Wagner, Shillington; and four grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Christina and Blake.

Irene was predeceased by six siblings: Cecelia, Thaddeus, John Jr., William, Stanley and Henrietta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart R. C. Church with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart R.C. Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West

Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



