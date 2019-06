Iris M. Lesher, 85, of Wyomissing, passed away Tuesday, June 25th, at the Highlands.

Iris was born in Reading on November 23, 1933, a daughter of the late Dorothy M. (Bitler) Gregonis and Ira DeTurk.

She worked as a sewer at Camp Hosiery Reading, for 32 years.

Iris is survived by a son, Michael W. Lesher.

