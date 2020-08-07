1/
Irma G. Drackly
Irma G. Drackly Irma G. Drackly, 92, of Kenhorst, passed away on August 3, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of John Drackly. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Ellen (Zabel) McMullen. Irma was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School. She went on to work in the advertising department at The Reading Eagle, where she served for 30 years. Irma was a longtime member of the former St. John’s UCC of Reading and was last a member of One UCC of Kenhorst. In addition to her husband, John Drackly, she is survived by her son: Michael T. Drackly of Kenhorst. Services will be private. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
