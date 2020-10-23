1/1
Irma Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Ortiz Irma Ortiz, 82, passed away in her daughter’s residence on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Dionsio and Victoria Virella (Gonzalez). She was a dedicated believer in God and a member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. Irma worked to build her home, raising five daughters and two sons. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as singing and dancing, but most of all, Irma loved to cook, and she always made sure everyone was fed. Whether it be family, friends, or neighbor, everyone had a seat at the table when Irma was cooking. She will be remembered as a kind, faithful, and respectful woman who had an outstanding memory. Irma is survived by her longtime companion, Felipe Colon, her daughters; Wanda I. Seda, Josefina Ortiz, Mirna Ortiz, Elizabeth Ortiz, and Maria Alborran as well as two sons; Cecelio Ortiz and Edwin Ortiz. She is also survived by her six step-sons, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Irma was predeceased by her loving step-daughter Carmen Colon. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with prayer service to follow at 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved