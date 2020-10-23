Irma Ortiz Irma Ortiz, 82, passed away in her daughter’s residence on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Dionsio and Victoria Virella (Gonzalez). She was a dedicated believer in God and a member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. Irma worked to build her home, raising five daughters and two sons. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as singing and dancing, but most of all, Irma loved to cook, and she always made sure everyone was fed. Whether it be family, friends, or neighbor, everyone had a seat at the table when Irma was cooking. She will be remembered as a kind, faithful, and respectful woman who had an outstanding memory. Irma is survived by her longtime companion, Felipe Colon, her daughters; Wanda I. Seda, Josefina Ortiz, Mirna Ortiz, Elizabeth Ortiz, and Maria Alborran as well as two sons; Cecelio Ortiz and Edwin Ortiz. She is also survived by her six step-sons, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Irma was predeceased by her loving step-daughter Carmen Colon. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with prayer service to follow at 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
