|
|
Irvin W. Gwinner, Jr. Irvin W. Gwinner, Jr., 69 of Kutztown, passed away Nov. 25th in ManorCare Health Services, West Reading. He was the husband of Victoria J. Hanzl Gwinner. Born in Philadelphia, PA., he was the son of the late Irvin W. Gwinner, Sr. and Josephine (Garcia) Gwinner. Surviving is his wife Victoria Gwinner; one sister, Sharon Johnston. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of his private arrangements
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019