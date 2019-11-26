Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Gwinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Gwinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin Gwinner Obituary
Irvin W. Gwinner, Jr. Irvin W. Gwinner, Jr., 69 of Kutztown, passed away Nov. 25th in ManorCare Health Services, West Reading. He was the husband of Victoria J. Hanzl Gwinner. Born in Philadelphia, PA., he was the son of the late Irvin W. Gwinner, Sr. and Josephine (Garcia) Gwinner. Surviving is his wife Victoria Gwinner; one sister, Sharon Johnston. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of his private arrangements
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -