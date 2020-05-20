Irvin L. Miller Irvin L. Miller, 94, of Kutztown, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, Inc., Kutztown. He was the widower of Catherine R. (Moyer) Miller, who died October 3, 2008. Irvin and Catherine had been married 63 years at the time of her death. Born in Maxatawny Township, he was a son of the late Nevin M. and Lizzie M. (Dietrich) Miller. Irvin was a member of Zion’s Union Church, Kutztown, where he was a member of the choir for over 40 years; Sunday School Superintendent; and Financial Secretary of the Church Council for many years. He was a member and Secretary of Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery Board for 17 years. Irvin was a dairy farmer in Maxatawny Township over 40 years until his retirement in 1987. He then worked for Mayo Motors, Trexlertown, as a parts runner for over 10 years. Irvin was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1943. He was a member of Kutztown Grange, #1836, Kutztown, and served as a former Chaplain. He loved playing BINGO and visiting his only sister, Eleanor, on her farm. SURVIVORS: Irvin is survived by two daughters: Leatrice M. (Miller), wife of Glance L. Moatz, Topton; and Nancy L. (Miller), wife of Robert L. Scheidt, Jr., Kutztown. Other survivors include a sister, Eleanor K. (Miller) widow of Donald G. Siegfried, Kutztown. There are four grandchildren: Michael S., husband of Pamela K. (Mengel) Moatz; Angela R. (Moatz) Steltz; Adrienne R. (Scheidt), wife of Brian Wright; and Amberly J. (Scheidt), wife of Steve Evasic; and three great grandchildren: Jacob M. Moatz; Cathlene N. Moatz; and Miles R. Wright. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care Irvin received during a recent hospitalization at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, during this most challenging time for doctors, nurses and other caregivers. They would also like to again express their appreciation to the staff at Kutztown Manor, Inc., for the wonderful care and concern for Irvin and his family during his hospitalization, his return to Kutztown Manor, and in his sudden passing. SERVICES: There will be a drive-thru viewing on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. Private graveside services and interment will follow in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery, Kutztown, with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz, officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Irvin’s memory to Zion’s Union Church - Maxatawny, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 28, 2020.