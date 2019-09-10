|
Irvin Livingood, 69, of Florence, S.C., passed away at his home on August 26, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; his son, Matt; their daughter Shelly; stepson, Alex; five grandchildren: Adam, Sam and and Sean, by his son, and Alex and
Charlotte, by his daughter. Also surviving is his sister, Sally Livingood Spatz.
Irv graduated from Reading High School in 1967. He
retired after 38 years as a fleet mechanic for Muhlenberg Township.
He loved his son, Matt, and was his wrestling coach for six years with the MTAA. Irv also served on the Board of the MTAA and had great pride in the work he had done for the association. After coaching, he moved on to be an
official for the PIAA. He loved the kids and did all he could for them.
His true passion was as a mechanic. He helped his brother-in-law, Scott Haus, on his modified dirt track
racing team, at one point helping them to win the point championship two years in a row. Irv had a great love for his 1967 Thunderbird. After nearly 20 years, Irv completely restored the T-bird with all original manufactured parts, except for the impressive sound system, because, of course, he always had to have music.
Music always surrounded him. Irv, along with his wife Sally, worked as mobile DJ's as ROCK OF AGES. He got a kick out of being paid to play the music that he would be playing anyway. He loved sitting with his friends, talking and laughing forever if he could. He enjoyed a good laugh, and was also known to be quite the prankster.
In 2006 he ran for the 126 state Congressional Seat in Pennsylvania. While he did not win the race, Irv was proud of the work he put into it, and the friends he made along the way. Friends speculate he could have won had he tried again, but by then he was looking forward to his retirement - and his well deserved rest.
His family and friends love him fiercely and ask that any final gifts in his memory be made to the Berks Animal
Rescue League.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Banquet Hall located at Jimbo's Steaks, Bellevue Plaza, 5th Street
Highway and Bellevue Avenue, Muhlenberg Township.