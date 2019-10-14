|
Irvin M. Loose Irvin M. Loose, 86, of The Highlands at Wyomissing, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. Born in West Leesport, he was the son of the late Roy B. and Florence M. (Barr) Loose. Irvin was a 1951 graduate of Ontelaunee High School and a 1955 graduate of Gettysburg College, receiving a bachelor of science degree in business administration. While at Gettysburg, he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and was elected the “outstanding graduating senior” of his fraternity as well as receiving the “active chapter service award.” He was also a U.S. Army veteran. Irvin worked as a benefits administrator for 25 years for Lucent Technologies, Reading, retiring in 1988. Irv enjoyed music and was very active with the Reading Civic Opera Society, where he was treasurer from 1965-2002. He was also the ticket chairperson since 1970. He was a member of the Reading Musical Association and Star Series. Irv was a member of the board of directors for the Wyomissing Public Library and a member and fellowship chairperson of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Laureldale Chapter. Irv was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport, where he was a former treasurer and elder. While residing at The Highlands, he worked in the gift shop and was a member of the choir. Irv was also a lifelong Phillies fan. Irv is survived by his niece, Susan M. (Loose), wife of Dale Heist, Malvern; two great-nieces, Lauren (Heist), wife of Jimmy Carrane, and their daughter, Betsy; and Anne (Heist), wife of Christopher Corde; and their children, Owen and Maren. He was preceded in death by a brother, David B. Loose. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Reading Civic Theater, P.O. Box 186, Reading, PA 19603, or Wyomissing Public Library, 9 Reading Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019