Irvin Mehlman
Irvin W. Mehlman Irvin W. Mehlman, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, October 8, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Irvin was born in Pottstown on November 25, 1929, a son of the late Emily O. (Briel) and Irvin G. Mehlman and was the husband of Catherine E. Mayan, of Reading. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a Claims Adjuster for Nationwide Insurance Company, Wyomissing until his retirement. Irvin is survived by his daughter, Connie Mehlman, of California; son, Glenn Mehlman, of Huff’s Church and brother, Robert Mehlman, of Exeter. He is also survived by four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel and sisters; Dotty and Millie. Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
