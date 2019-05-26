Irvin Edward Shearer Jr., 88, of Stony Creek Mills, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in his home.

He was the husband of the late E. Virginia Shearer, who passed away in 2003.

Born in Stony Creek Mills, Pa., he was the son of the late Irvin Edward Sr. and Mary (Welfly) Shearer.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1952-1954.

Irvin was an avid hunter and always enjoyed his dogs, leaving behind his best friend Troy.

He worked as a driver/mechanic for his father's trucking business. Irvin also was a self-employed mechanic for his own business, I.E. Shearer Garage, from 1963-1995.

Irvin is survived by his sons, Gary E. Shearer, Warwick, R.I., Kevin J. Shearer, husband of Victoria (Rife), Columbia, Md.; daughter, Donna, wife of Rick Hartman, St. Lawrence; grandchildren: Rachael, Benjamin, Jason, Janelle, Megan; and great-grandsons, Nathan and Michael.

He is predeceased by grandchildren, Brian and Alexa; and siblings: Fay Kline, Mary Jane Miller and Wayne Shearer.

A graveside service and interment will be held on June 8th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 40 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.




