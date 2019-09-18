Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Irvin Stauffer Sr.


1926 - 2019
Irvin Stauffer Sr. Obituary

Irvin Cornelius Stauffer Sr., 92, formerly of Riverview Park, passed away peacefully, September 16, 2019, at Keystone Villa,

Fleetwood.

He was the widower of Jean Elaine (Batdorf) Stauffer, who passed away June 16, 1996. Born November 4, 1926, in West Reading, he was the son of the late Irvin Winchester and Mary Catherine (Michael) Stauffer. He worked as a foreman for Met-Ed at the Titus Station for 36 years, retiring as a foreman in 1988. Irvin proudly served with the United States Army. He was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Reading.

Surviving are his three children: Donna J. Stauffer, of Maryland; Maryellen, wife of Keith E. Guldner, of Blandon; and Irvin C. Stauffer,Jr., also of Blandon. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Michelle Lee Buser, of Fleetwood; Amy Lynn Guldner, of Blandon; Sean Michael Guldner, of Reading; Shane Aaron Stauffer, of Blandon; Jesse

Christopher Stauffer, of New Jersey; Braeden Stauffer, of Fleetwood; and Kortnee Christine Wilson, of Virginville. Irvin also has seven great-grandchildren: Nikolas Gabriel Creel, Lainee Taylor Guldner, Kayson Riley Becker, Jack Michael Guldner, Evangeline Rae Guldner, Keriana Grace Buser and Liam Cooper Buser. He will also be missed by his fur friend, "Belle."

Irvin loved camping, traveling especially to Florida with his wife for the winter. He also enjoyed woodworking and crafts with his wife.

Services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
