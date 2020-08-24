1/
Irwin L. Emes
Irwin L. Emes Irvin L. Emes, 102, of Hershey, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Country Meadows Retirement Community. He was born in Fritztown to the late Christian and Sarah (Fleischer) Emes and was the husband of the late Arlene (Shober) Emes who passed away in 2007. Irvin was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where he served 8 years on consistory, he was a Deacon, and a member of the Men’s Brotherhood for many years, he helped repair things in the church, and he was a former Sunday School Superintendent for 6 years. He was also active with the Denver Fire Company for many years and a member of the Adamstown V.F.W. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, golfing, bowling, and working in the yard. Irvin worked for Rockwell Industries prior to his retirement. Irvin is survived by 3 grandchildren, Kevin L. Emes, husband of Nancy of Schwenksville, PA, Lisa D., wife of Bill Capp, Jr. of Hershey, and Brett L. Emes, husband of Deanna of Apollo Beach, FL; daughter-in-law, Dianne (Showalter) Emes of Douglasville, PA; 7 great-grandchildren, Derek L. and Tyler B. Waltz, Kathryn L., Erin W., Danielle M., Brianna, and Brooke Emes; and a great-great-granddaughter, Raegan Waltz. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Barry L. Emes; 6 brothers, Clarence, Elmer, Christian, Earl, George, and Leon Emes; 7 sisters, Lilly, Mabel, Ethel, Mary, Laura, Mildred, and Stella. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
