Irwin G. Werner, Jr., 90, of Wernersville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Berks Heim. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Carl) Werner, who passed away April 5, 2019. Irwin, a son of the late Irwin G. and Lillie N. (Gelsinger) Werner Sr., was born in Wernersville. He is survived by three sons: Scott A. Werner, husband of Mary, Wernersville; Kevin D. Werner, husband of Nina, Robesonia; and Gary L. Werner, Shillington; four grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Johnson, wife of Jacob, Va.; Dr. Angela Werner, Ga.; Chad Werner, stationed in Iraq; and Madison Werner, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Arianna and Colton Johnson. He had three brothers: Henry, Carl and Earl Werner; and two sisters, Miriam Spayd and Martha Davis. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville, where he was a former elder. Irwin was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant in 1976, having served during Korea. He retired in 1986 from the Wernersville State Hospital. He was a member of the Wernersville Post #6668, having been a former trustee, and the Williamson Lodge #307. He was also a life member of the Wernersville, Robesonia, Sinking Spring and Berkshire Heights Fire Companies. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, are handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, 406 W 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019