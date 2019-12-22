Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Irwin Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irwin Werner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irwin Werner Obituary
Irwin G. Werner, Jr., 90, of Wernersville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Berks Heim. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Carl) Werner, who passed away April 5, 2019. Irwin, a son of the late Irwin G. and Lillie N. (Gelsinger) Werner Sr., was born in Wernersville. He is survived by three sons: Scott A. Werner, husband of Mary, Wernersville; Kevin D. Werner, husband of Nina, Robesonia; and Gary L. Werner, Shillington; four grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Johnson, wife of Jacob, Va.; Dr. Angela Werner, Ga.; Chad Werner, stationed in Iraq; and Madison Werner, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Arianna and Colton Johnson. He had three brothers: Henry, Carl and Earl Werner; and two sisters, Miriam Spayd and Martha Davis. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville, where he was a former elder. Irwin was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant in 1976, having served during Korea. He retired in 1986 from the Wernersville State Hospital. He was a member of the Wernersville Post #6668, having been a former trustee, and the Williamson Lodge #307. He was also a life member of the Wernersville, Robesonia, Sinking Spring and Berkshire Heights Fire Companies. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, are handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, 406 W 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -