Isabel (Ruzycki) Cuseo, 93 years old, most recently residing in Shillington, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bergen County, N.J., one of 10

children to Ukrainian immigrants, Tekla (Marcenuk) Ruzycki and Alexander Ruzycki, Isabel is

remembered for her cheerful disposition and smile. She was a delight to be with and her presence has touched the lives of so many.

She and the love of her life, Charles Joseph Cuseo, raised 8 children in Ridgewood, N.J., and moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla., after he retired from Ford Motor in 1984.

They spent time going to concerts in the local parks and colleges, meeting new people and enjoying the beach. Charles passed in 2001 and Isabel remained there until 2015, when she moved to Pennsylvania to live with family. Coming back north brought her the joy of visiting with family while continuing to be in good health. She loved watching hummingbirds and deer in the beauty of the Berks County area and walking the local parks for exercise. She also loved cross stitching and watching so many of her grandchildren at play.

She is survived by her 8 children, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



